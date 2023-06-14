SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Soccer is in the Baccam family’s blood.

“Everything in our life has really been soccer,” Western Christian junior Miles Baccam said. “My dad was a big stud back in the day and ever since then when they raised us there’s always tons of soccer. It’s really brought our family together.”

Beginning with head coach Sou Baccam’s playing days in the mid-1990s, the Western Christian alum has had a son on roster since 2017. Oldest son and 2020 grad Kobi, 2021 grad Bailey, to current junior Miles.

While seeing their dad give back to his alma mater through coaching, Bailey and Kobi wanted to do the same.

“Our cousin Chris was actually an assistant coach before I was and seeing that he was able to coach during college and get his authorization… I mean it’s been a great decision I’ve loved every single moment,” Western Christian assistant coach Kobi Baccam said.

“I was able to come back to some of their practices and games and help out with that and I noticed how much I loved it being able to be around the guys and be around my family more often,” Western Christian assistant coach Bailey Baccam said.

Juggling school and soccer at Northwestern College, Kobi joined as an assistant in 2022, then Bailey joined the bench this season, cementing a Wolfpack staff of father and sons. But on the field, it’s all business.

“He sat us down way back when and said I understand that I’m your dad but when we’re at practice I’m ‘coach’. We fully understood that and tried to uphold that as much as possible,” Kobi Baccam said.

“While we’re coaching I don’t really like to consider them my kids because they’re a big part of the coaching staff,” Western Christian head coach Sou Baccam said. When they’re young adults like this helping coach the team, we’re all in it for each other.”

Shifting from a player’s to a coach’s perspective can present its challenges, but being not too far removed has allowed each to relate experiences and translate teaching. Even if it is to their younger brother.

“Going back to the hotel is nice because I can just go to their room, talk to them and see what other teams are doing,” Miles Baccam said. “It’s amazing having them there.”

“Having that bond with him, we’re able to be tougher on him than maybe some others,” Bailey Baccam said. “We wanted to see them get over that hump and win that championship.”

The third time was the charm. Behind a pair of goals from who else but Miles, Western Christian had finally captured that elusive Class 1A crown.

“Seeing the look on the guys’ faces it just meant so much to them. The hard work for them really did pay off,” Kobi Baccam said.

A testament to the will of the Wolfpack, and a full-circle moment for the Baccam family.

“It is special. As a dad to share that moment with those guys, it definitely ranks right up there with one of the best moments of my life,” Sou Baccam said.

“We all get to do something we love and we all get to do it together. There’s nothing better than that,” Kobi Baccam said.