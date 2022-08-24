SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Two weeks ago, Sioux City Explorers pitcher Solomon Bates received attention from around the globe, coming out publicly as gay in a social media post. The 25-year-old is the only active pro ball player to come out.

Bates said his decision would draw both praise and criticism. But, Bates ultimately chose to listen to his heart. The USC alum signed with the Explorers on August 11th and joined Sioux City on the road as his first club since coming out.

During the first game of the road trip, Bates received an opportunity and made the most of it. He struck out his first six batters through three innings. Now back in action, Solomon plans to make the most of the opportunity with the Explorers and hopes that his journey can be an inspiration for others.