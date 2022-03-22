SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – “It’s just been great being in Sioux Center again,” Dordt junior forward Ashtyn Veerbeek said.

Leading Western Christian to the Class 2A state title in 2017, Ashtyn Veerbeek was bound for greatness at the next level. Catching the attention of Nebraska soon after, Veerbeek made her commitment to the Huskers the next year.

But despite her caliber coming in, the freshman forward started out on the bench for the Big Red in 2019, a role that took some getting used to after her time in a Wolfpack uniform. Although she’d work her way to the starting five her sophomore season, the Sioux Center native made the decision in 2020 to take her talents a little closer to home, posing a pretty big shift from Division 1 to NAIA.

“I was more of a role player,” Veerbeek said. “I didn’t dribble the ball much and coming here the ball has found my hands a lot more often and people are looking at me to do things, so just having to get used to handling the ball again and being more of a focal point on offense was an adjustment.”

Though it hasn’t been an easy transition, Veerbeek has had little trouble meshing with the Dordt mold since her arrival. She led the team in points and blocks her first year with the Defenders, while entering the 1,000 career point club on March 11, high marks for the GPAC Player of the Year in what’s still a short tenure in Sioux Center.

“I think we all were pretty excited just to have another post coming in and it’s been so fun for her to get a part of the program and as great of a player she is she’s even a better person,” Dordt junior forward Karly Gustafson said.

“The girls really welcomed me in and helped me adjust and Harmsen has been great in letting me do what I wanna do and just playing freely and how I want,” Veerbeek said.

“Ashtyn’s making her own way and she’s different player that what she was in high school, in fact she’s a different player than what she was at Nebraska,” Dordt head coach Bill Harmsen said. “I think it took a little while for her to understand that and get back into that flow and rhythm of that different type of a role. This year she’s just met that greatly.”

Coming back to play in your hometown returns familiar faces in the stands. But for Veerbeek, that bond extends from the crowd to the court, reuniting with former high school teammate and Dordt’s all-time leading scorer Erika Feenstra last season, along with head coach Bill Harmsen who coached her for two years with the Wolfpack.

“Playing under him again now this year and last year has just been great and I know he knows everything about me and he knows how to get the best out of me,” Veerbeek said.

“To know Ashtyn since she was you know a little tike to where she is right now it’s just really special to be a part of her journey and to be a part of her life,” Harmsen said.

And with Dordt making its first trip to the Round of 16, to advancing all the way to the national championship game for a shot at the NAIA national crown, it’s made Veerbeek’s voyage back home all the more special.

“Dordt basketball before the last four years has never really made it to the national scene and to get here and make it all the way to the Final Four it’s just unreal,” Veerbeek said.

“To be on this stage is just really a special time and really special moment for our program and our kids,” Harmsen said. “We’re just continuing to improve to reveal layers and continuing to improve as a group with her as a centerpiece.”