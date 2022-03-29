SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – “South Sioux does a great job at laying a great foundation, you know I think the coaches, the clubs, everything around here… it does a lot for the players,” Union Omaha defender Jaime Ponce-Pablo said.

Since the age of 4, soccer has been Jaime Ponce-Pablo’s world, a passion he possessed heading into his time with the South Sioux City Diablos club and as a high school freshman at Sioux City East in 2018. But after watching the Cardinals hold up the state crown that season, he felt it was time for a transition.

“A lot of my club teammates played at South Sioux City high school, and that was something that I wanted to continue going,” Ponce-Pablo said. “I think the chemistry was gonna keep going if we were to you know all play together and obviously it wasn’t just me that moved, it was also my brother as well.”

A year later, Jaime was repping Cardinal threads for the spring season. But despite the pressure that comes along with joining a new team, the South Sioux City defender rose to the challenge, becoming the lone sophomore to start among a senior-heavy varsity squad and showcasing his innate ability on the pitch and his future potential in the sport.

“I think everybody knew what kind of player I was and kind of who I was and sophomore year that kind of set the foundation to be like, okay yeah he can be a player that can have a leadership role because of his ability and what he’s been exposed to in his previous years,” Ponce-Pablo said.

“He knows where players need to be so he guides them on the field and I think he had the potential since way back then,” South Sioux City head soccer coach Erick Galvan said.

And that promising career continued to extend through his senior year, where Jaime was named a team captain before leading the Cardinals to a state tournament berth. All while new head coach Erick Galvan, a former assistant coach on the team, followed along in his journey.

“He was always coachable, he always wanted to do the right things and it progressed throughout the years as him as a senior,” Galvan said. “He’s probably been a big role model to a lot of the younger guys.”

“Jaime was someone that was more disciplined and he took it more serious than a lot of other people did and I think that’s why he is where he’s at and it just shows the type of players that we have,” South Sioux City senior defender Brandon Padilla said.