SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – “We just needed and wanted the help of continuing our dreams,” South Sioux City junior Melissa De La Torre said.

Claiming the first NSAA girls state individual title and team championship last February, South Sioux City girls wrestling have quickly become trailblazers in the sport. And competition for the Cardinals was far from over after state champion Yohaly Quinones, third place-finisher Melissa De La Torre, and eighth grader Madelynn Bohnet qualified to wrestle on the national dual stage.

“Melissa and Yohaly they went down and competed at a qualifying event to qualify for the Twin River Duals which is gonna be this weekend April 8th through the 10th and that also qualified them for the Disney National Team so they’re gonna go to Florida over the summer and wrestle I think about 15 matches,” South Sioux City girls wrestling head coach Evan Bohnet said.

Though it sounds like a dream come true, the girls realized the costs of the trips altogether could hamper their hopes. But rather than wish for a miracle, Quinones and De La Torre decided to start it themselves, creating a GoFundMe page as a fundraiser for their postseason journey.

“We just needed like a little bit of help with our funds to travel at the national level and we just wanted to share it and see if anyone wanted to support,” South Sioux City junior Yohaly Quinones said.

“It’s not easy to just come up with the money,” De La Torre said. “We have big families, we have little siblings older siblings, so it is a lot of expenses and we appreciate everybody helping.”

“They went and did this on their own which I think is something I look up to as taking that initiative,” Bohnet said.

And the community has done the same. In just 5 days, the page has raised over $590 towards their $3,200 goal. An effort to rally around the girls of a program who’ve brought so much glory to South Sioux over the season.

“I was like super shocked like we were just going for like whatever we could and just if anyone wants to share it and promote it but we’re super grateful,” Quinones said.

“It feels good to know that we have the support of our community and our school and our family and our friends and it feels good that we’re not alone,” De La Torre said.

“To see that our community is willing to support us and cheer us on through even the offseason stuff that’s not through the school season,” South Sioux City eighth grader Madelynn Bohnet said. “We did good enough for people to realize that we can make this into a really big thing.”

With the Des Moines duals just a few days away, Quinones and De La Torre are anxious to see the support continue to grow. Because with each addition to their cause, brings them one step closer in chasing their goals on the mat and furthering the legacy of Cardinal female wrestling.

“They’re great people honestly because they don’t have to do it, they don’t have to support us,” De La Torre said.

“I’ve had a long time to think about what exactly this has meant and how proud I am and it’s still hard for me to put into words but I think these ladies are truly inspiring,” Evan Bohnet said.