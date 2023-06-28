SERGEANT BLUFF, IOWA (KCAU) – Maddie Kneifl and Ella Skinner have a passion for helping others.

Finding influences from family and classmates, the SB-L teammates have taken that fervor into first responding. Swapping their softball gloves for gear at Sergeant Bluff Fire and Rescue.

“My dad has been on it for countless years. I thought maybe it’s something that I would be interested in because I’m interested in the medical field and so I was like maybe I’ll give it a try,” Kneifl said.

“Figured I wanted to be a nurse but I wasn’t quite sure so I decided it’d be really good experience to go on the ambulance calls,” Skinner added.

Ella began in the department’s high school program in 2022, where Maddie would later join this year. Receiving training in fire, rescue, and Emergency Medical Services every Thursday of the month. Even with all the time they’ve put in, the experience of that first call hasn’t been forgotten.

“You can’t even really explain it until you’re in that position and you’re in the ambulance and the sirens are going and you’re speeding down the road, trying to get to a house as fast as you can. It’s crazy but it felt so good to be able to help somebody,” Skinner said.

“After I actually started going I was waiting. I wanna go on a call, I love the adrenaline, I love seeing what’s happening, I love being involved. Ever since then I’ve just fell in love with all of it,” Kneifl mentioned.

Adrenaline comes with the job, and so does the scariness of dealing with life and death situations. But there’s relief between Ella and Maddie knowing that a fellow teammate can relate and understand a tough day at the department.

Every call we go on together we know we have each other’s backs and it’s just so nice because there’s someone on the softball team that understands what you’re going through,” Skinner emphasized.

They can handle the game and whatever happens. They just take it in stride and I think that goes into play in what they see off the field in those high pressure environments,” Sergeant Bluff-Luton softball head coach Jared Ocker said.

In a sense, a softball team is a lot like a fire department. Qualified individuals make up the crew and everyone has a role to play in order to get successful results. With Maddie and Ella being exposed to a lot more than many high school student-athletes have seen, it’s equipped them with traits to help bring the team together for when it’s go time.

“It has for sure made me more mentally strong. It helps me to bring everybody together. That’s what makes a good team on the softball field and in the fire department.,” Kneifl highlighted.

“You just need to pick everybody up and everybody needs to be positive in order for the team to work well together. I think that’s something that our softball team is really good at,” Skinner added.

SB-L has mirrored that bond this season. The Warriors have won 11 straight twice this summer, averaging almost 10 runs per game to sit atop the MRAC standings at 29-5 overall. Yet the team is keeping it in perspective.

“That’s one of the messages I had a game or two ago is that there’s way more important things in life than softball,” Ocker highlighted.

“As big of a part of life as it is for me, it’s just a game. Whether we win or lose we’re going to live tomorrow and people are going through much worse,” Skinner said.

Words that speak to Ella and Maddie’s care for the community, as they pursue SB-L’s first trip to State in five seasons.

“Just gain those experiences to help us out in the team environment and be that steady mindset for us,” Ocker said.

“It gives me that perspective to just go out there and play,” Skinner added.

“Their priorities are where they need to be and they’re out helping others,” Ocker mentioned.