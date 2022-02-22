SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – “It’s obviously discolored over time (banner) but those were… those were the days I guess,” Ridge View history teacher Amy Bisenius said.

Three guards, three forwards, two dribbles, and a court cut in half. 6-on-6 basketball was an experience for Iowa high school girls that had to be seen to be believed, and after drawing crowds from hometowns and surrounding communities into local gyms, former Atlantic forward Amy Bisenius knew she was a part of something special.

“We would have fans that would be showing up at school as school was getting out so as we were all leaving to go hit the cars in the parking lot at 3:30 there would be fans at the end of the street waiting to come to take our parking spots so they could be guaranteed seats and the game wasn’t going to start until 7:00 and this is 3:30,” Bisenius said.

Amy’s love of the game started young. Her stepmom played for Elk Horn in the 70’s, and her father served as the Atlantic’s head coach, a family tradition she was happy to carry on.

“It just became a part of my life and I looked forward to the day that I could play for my dad,” Bisenius said. “He had taken teams to State in ’89 and ’90 and my only goal was to go and play for him and to win a State championship.”

That dream nearly came true in Amy’s sophomore year in 1993, when Atlantic made it to the State title game, coming up short against Hubbard-Radcliffe. Amy came off the bench for the game’s final shot, but perhaps the biggest blow wasn’t that the Trojans lost, but that it was the final 6-on-6 game in Iowa following the IGHSAU’s unanimous vote to end the sport for good.

“The passion that people had for the six-player game just can’t be replaced and it’s something that’s hard to describe for kids today,” Bisenius said. “You know it’s something that their moms or their grandmas played but they really don’t get it and there’s so many of those little things that I think anybody that’s played the six-player game would remember and there’s that nostalgia that you just can’t ever really lose.”

Iowa transitioned to the modern game of 5-on-5 the following season, with Atlantic making another state championship run. However, reaching the highest stage with one less player, just didn’t have the same excitement for Amy.

“It just wasn’t the same,” Bisenius said. “It’s like a Cinderella story in 6-on-6. It was such a fast-paced game, as long as you were watching good teams play. It was a fast-paced game and it was so fascinating to watch. There would be players who would average over 40 points a game. There were so many 6-on-6 players that went on to play at the college level, many of them becoming All-Americans.”

But Amy and her family aren’t the only ones who still reminisce about 6-on-6 games. In 2020 she and her son Brodie got the chance to be extras in the movie New Providence, a fictional story about a basketball writer who covers the final 6-on-6 season. While the moments may have been fictional, it all felt real for Amy.

“Sitting in the crowd with people who I had actually played against,” Bisenius said. “There were people from different schools and were like I remember you.”

“Just her watching the game she would always make corrections if they weren’t playing the game right,” Brodie Bisenius said. “‘That should have been a foul’ and I’d remind her mom it’s a movie. I could definitely see some of that through my mom.”

The 6-on-6 style may be gone from the court, but alumni like Amy are proof that its legacy will continue to live on for years to come.

“It’s just a memory that still gives me chills thinking about it,” Bisenius said.