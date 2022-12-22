DURHAM, N.C. (KCAU) – Unfinished business. A motto Northwestern College football had kept in their minds throughout the year. Maintaining a mentality of unwavering focus leading up to Saturday where the Red Raiders stood tall against Marian 35-25, bestowing the Tom Osborne Trophy back to the Orange City crew for the first time since 1983. Success that head coach Matt McCarty had envisioned right after the season opener.

“If I’m being honest the Monday after that game,” Northwestern head coach Matt McCarty said. “Just the resolve that they had and the attitude they had that Monday I knew we had something special. It’s just a culmination of so much work put in by these guys and the ups and the downs of the past few years and just so happy for our guys they’ve worked so hard for this.”

Motivation wasn’t hard to find after their national runner up finish in 2020. And surrounded by inspiration of on and off the field battles, the road to their Red Banner was all the more sweet for many fifth-year seniors who wanted one more crack at a championship.

“Coach Byker, our wide outs coach, came over to give me a hug and he’s like this is why you come back, this is why you come back,” Northwestern senior wide receiver Cade Moser said. “To end out on top there’s no better way to go out. It makes it all worth it.”

“Everyone worked so hard for so long and so many years in the making, and those who went before us,” Northwestern senior safety Noah Van’t Hof said. “It just means everything and I’m so glad this special group was able to honored the way they are and come out a national champion.”

Conquering the ultimate goal behind a culture that’s become unmistakable over the years, putting brotherhood over personal performance. A final note that’s made former and future Red Raiders proud of the journey traveled to becoming kings of the NAIA world.

“It’s just as awesome feeling going out on top for these seniors,” Northwestern sophomore quarterback Jalyn Gramstad said. “We all wanted to send them out the right way.”

“It’s just unbelievable that I’m able to end my career in football the way I did,” Van’t Hof said.

“As someone who played at Northwestern, there’s so much pride from our alumni,” McCarty said. “I’m just so happy for all of Raider nation to experience another national championship in football.”