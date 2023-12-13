NORFOLK, NEBRASKA (KCAU) – A 42-coaching career that started at Beaver Valley High School in 1982, Jeff Bellar took the helm of Norfolk Catholic football in 1985 – two seasons after the program’s first State title.

“The nerves were that they were pretty good and now I gotta try to make sure that we can continue this outstanding football program,” Norfolk Catholic head coach Jeff Bellar said.

The Walthill, NE native won his first championship with Norfolk Catholic in 1991. Turns out, it was far from his last. Jeff has coached the Knights to over 35 playoff appearances, 7 State runner-up finishes and an individual State-record 11 titles. Taking the program to unprecedented levels of success.

“That continuity of a coaching staff working with young people I think is big in terms of always getting the things you want to get out of each team,” Bellar said.

“He’s the best motivator I’ve ever met. It’s just something about how he says things and what he says. It makes you want to work hard,” Norfolk Catholic senior right tackle/defensive guard Ben Sousek said.

And as Bellar built a dynasty, milestones followed. Surpassing 200 and 300 career wins across his career, the 2016 National Coach of the Year reached unchartered waters this fall achieving 400 career wins on Oct. 6 against Ponca. Solidfying himself into a league of his own.

“300 stands out a lot to me because my son was involved with that team and we had a really good run at that time. We had won two State championships. 400 this year and really had a good group this year that really got better and better and better as the year went on,” Bellar said.

Scoring 44 points per game while allowing only 10, The Knights hit their top mark at Memorial Stadium. Back-to-back unbeaten seasons for back-to-back Class C-2 State titles.

“When I was young just watching the success that they had and I always just dreamed of getting to be a part of that. It’s really a good feeling to be able to continue on the tradition here,” Norfolk Catholic senior quarterback/outside linebacker Carter Janssen said.

“Understand that I care for them and I’ll do anything I can for them in terms of development of a young man, development of trying to get them into a college,” Bellar said.

The winningest head coach in Nebraska state history with 406 career wins and counting. But Jeff will be the last one to tell you about them. His bigger mission is seeing his players carry that success beyond the field.

“He teaches more than just football he teaches life lessons,” Janssen said.

“Life isn’t always about winning. It’s about giving everything you have and working hard,” Sousek said.

And the Nebraska high school Hall of Famer says he’s got more time left to give with the headset. Fired up for that next kickoff while aiming to make a difference in the lives of his players.

“The more you can all strive towards that, the greater opportunity for success. I think that’s probably been my biggest blessing here has been the people,” Bellar said.