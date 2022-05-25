SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It had been 20 years since Sioux City brought home a USHL championship, but Monday’s celebration more than made up for the lost time. Starting with players and coaches arriving on firetrucks before seeing the crowd for the first time.

“I didn’t expect this many fans, to be honest with you,” said Musketeers forward Kirklan Irey. “They’ve been showing up all year, but we’re just grateful for the opportunity that they came out and gave us.”

From the trucks, the team made its way on stage, as players, coaches, front office, and even the team’s bus driver talked about the season, with no shortage of credit to share. And how many pieces needed to come together for the championship to be possible.

“If you were to go back to the start of the year we didn’t think we had the team for it,” said Musketeers defenseman Mikey Adamson. “But with the help of Andy Johnson, our best GM in the league, he has helped us through it all.”

“There’s a couple of moments throughout the year where you have to pinch yourself,” said Musketeers head coach Luke Strand. “You get the ’85-86 team to come in, as a coach, and then the ’01-02 team, and the collaboration of their history and the legacy that they left to our guys that I think really fed them, in a good way.”

And as the celebration came to a close, the reality of what they’d accomplished started to sink in for this year’s players, who will go down in history as one of Sioux City’s best.

“It’s my top moment so far,” said Irey. “I mean other than maybe seeing my sister born maybe. It’s just been the best.”

“The fans here, and my teammates here have been the best in the business,” said Adamson. “I mean, we’ve been through it all, and we’re just happy to be here, and get it done.”

