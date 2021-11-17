Sports Spotlight: Morningside’s Sims making the most of first starting season as fifth year senior

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After spending four years as a back-up, Morningside fifth year senior running back Anthony Back is on the verge of becoming the Mustangs’ all-time leader in rushing touchdowns scored if he can punch it in one more time this postseason.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida native came to Morningside in 2017 as a freshman, but didn’t see the field for head coach Steve Ryan. in 2018 he served as A.P. Ponder’s back-up, playing in 13 games, rushing 96 times for 621 yards and five touchdowns. He reprised his role in 2019, playing in 14 games with 93 carries for 675 yards and 11 touchdowns. In 2020 he was Ponder’s back-up until the spring playoffs, where he took over as the starter with Ponder’s departure, going off for 568 yards and seven rushing scores in just three games, finishing the season with 177 rushes in 11 games for 1001 yards and 17 rushing scores.

Sims returned for a fifth year in maroon and white this fall, starting all ten regular season games, carrying the ball 171 times for 1290 yards and 26 rushing touchdowns, to tie him with Ponder with 59 for his career. He was named First Team All GPAC, and his 26 rushing scores led the nation, while his 129 yards per game was fourth.

#2 Morningside hosts #14 Ottawa (AZ) on Saturday, November 20 at noon for their first game of the NAIA playoffs.