SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — “I’m just honored to be among those names that are there on the list.”

Heading into her senior year at Southeast Polk, Sierra Mitchell was still uncertain on her college future. But a summer AAU tournament in Ames turned out to play a big role in that decision.

“We weren’t very good, but I just wanted to keep a ball in my hands in the summer time,” said Mitchell

Morningside head coach Jamie Sale was also in Ames, and knew after just one game Sierra could be something special.

“I’m just sitting there watching a bunch of games and an assistant coach from a bigger school came and said ‘if she was a little bigger we’d recruit her in a second, and we know how you play so you may want to take a look at her,'” said Sale. “And I saw her and within 30 seconds I knew we wanted her.”

Sierra signed with Morningside in March of her senior year, and went on to become the GPAC Freshman of the Year in her first season with the Mustangs. Three years later as a senior, she was named the GPAC’s Player of the Year after becoming Morningside’s career leader in threes and one of just four players to have over 2000 career points, ending her season by leading the Mustangs to the national semifinals. And that was it, or so she thought. Due to Covid granting everyone an extra year of eligibility, Sierra got the chance to return for a fifth season, which was a chance she couldn’t pass up.

“With the last couple of years with Covid and everything you never know how many games you have left,” said Mitchell. “So just one game at a time, one practice at a time. I’m just trying to enjoy all the moments. Definitely don’t want it to end, and I wish I could have even a sixth year, but I’m just grateful I got a fifth year, because not many people got that opportunity.”

With her return came opportunities. First, she became the program’s leader in games started with her 144th on New Years Day, but as the scoring record inched closer, Sierra began to feel the pressure.

“When we went to Hastings someone tweeted that I needed to score nine points,” said Sierra. “Which really for me, that would probably be a normal game for me. So we go to Hastings, and I could not make a basket. I think I ended with five points.”

Despite just missing the record bucket on January 12th, Sierra found the silver lining, as it allowed her to return home against Doane on the 15th, Morningside’s only home game in a five game stretch, and set the mark in front of her home fans.

“The fact that I got to set that record on our home court was just really special.”

There was just one thing missing.

“My parents weren’t able to make it to that game because of the weather so that was really unfortunate. I came out of the game after I had hit that three, and the coaches hugged me and asked where my parents were and I kind of started crying because they are my number one supporters.”

With the expectations of broken records out of the way, Sierra is now solely focused on the only thing that will matter more than her records, a championship.

“Since I’ve stepped foot on Morningside that’s been my number one goal. And Final Four last year, we were so close.”