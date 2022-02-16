REMSEN, Iowa (KCAU) — For two seasons, MMCRU fans have watched Kamden Steffen star on the court.

A multi-sport athlete, Kamden suffered a broken collarbone in the Royals’ second football game of this season, which damaged his artery. However, doctors couldn’t see the break for weeks, causing a blood clot to form that eventually went to Kamden’s brain, leading to four strokes; three mild and one major. They left Kamden with no movement on his left side.

“That was horrible. An absolutely horrible feeling as a parent,” said Kamden’s mother Kristin Steffen.

And in December, Kamden received a stent to help fix the artery.

“One of the first things he said when he woke up from everything that had happened is ‘mom, am I Going to get to play basketball again?” said his mother.

The answer wasn’t so easy. Kamden checked in to the Sanford USD Medical Center on November 5, 2021, spending nearly two months between Sioux Falls and the Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Omaha. However, when he returned to Remsen on New Year’s Eve, it more than made up for all that time away from home.

Since returning to Remsen, Kamden has been attending rehab nine times per week and has regained mobility on most of his left side, except for his wrist, hand, and fingers. And with his success, it didn’t take long for him to find a way to get back to his team.

“To see the growth every day is just amazing. I know he’ll be back. He’ll be back. That’s what he wants, and he’ll be back,” said Kamden’s mother.

“Since Christmas, he’s been with us pretty religiously,” said MMCRU boy’s basketball coach Cam Kuchel.

“I’ve just got to stay positive with the team because they work their butt off every day of practice, and I can’ tbe out there to help them. I try to talk to them and teach them what I’ve learned from the game,” said Kamden.

Kamden’s hard work has inspired many. Friends and well-wishers have left him dozens of messages on the Facebook page, Kams Korner, to provide the motivation he needs to continue to rehab. But it was his coach, Cam Kuchel, that provided his biggest motivator to date.

“Kam and I were just kind of having an everyday conversation last week, and he’s like ‘man, I really wish I could suit up one more time with Preston.’ They’re good buddies, and he’s a senior,” said Kuchel.

That lead to last Friday, with the Royals at Kingsley-Pierson for their regular-season finale, with Kamden getting to start for MMCRU, playing one last time with his best friend, and getting his only basket of the season.

“I was filled with joy because I didn’t know if I’d ever get back on the court this year,” Kamden shared.

After he scored the Panthers even prestented him with a signed game ball to honor the occassion.

“It meant a lot because they didn’t have to do that for me,” Kamden said.

The entire momemnt lasted about a minute, but the memory created may last a lifetime.

“I think in any other bigger neighborhood, I don’t know if this would happen. That’s the joy of living in a smaller community,” said Kamden.