SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – “When we first came together it was like, wow we could have something really special,” MMCRU senior center Ellie Hilbrands said.

What started out special, turned into something unbelievable when MMCRU seniors Taylor Harpenau, Ellie Hilbrands, and Emily Dreckman all reached 1,000 career points through just the first 10 games of this season.

“It was a surreal moment honestly, that’s something I’ve been working hard for my entire career and Emily and Taylor too,” Hilbrands said.

“It’s always been a goal of mine and especially having all three of us reach has been really exciting and not something many people do,” MMCRU senior guard Emily Dreckman said.

“We’ve put in a lot of time over the summer and throughout the year and it’s paid off,” MMCRU senior guard Taylor Harpenau said.

Harpenau reached the feat in the season opener against Gehlen Catholic, while Hilbrands broke the barrier on Jan. 3rd at Sioux City East, and Dreckman became the third eight days later against Trinity Christian. But for three girls who’ve played together since grade school, that familiarity made a distant milestone a little less daunting.

“We just kinda get a bond and we know where each other are at playing and that helps a lot to get these milestones,” Harpenau said.

“We’ve played together summer, throughout the winter since 4th grade so it’s been really awesome for me not only to get it but for them to get it too because they deserve it just as much,” Hilbrands said.

“They have put the work in,” MMCRU girls basketball head coach Gillian Letsche said. “Even Emily tearing her ACL her sophomore year, she came back even stronger. It has been an amazing ride and seeing those girls grow from little tikes on the floor… you know just watching those three grow into the seniors and the mature, amazing basketball players and the 1,000 points each. Wow, I’m just so unbelievably proud of each and every one of them.”

Point totals aside though, the girls and undefeated MMCRU have bigger goals in mind for this season after a first round loss at state derailed their run last year.

“We’re not happy with that so this season we’ve definitely been working hard and it’s been on our minds all season and we’re hoping to get there to state and make it farther this year,” Dreckman said.

With these three seniors’ history with setting goals and acheiving them, it’s hard to imagine them settling for anything less than the program’s first state championship since their merger.