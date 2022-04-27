SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — “Last year, I mean, I PR-ed in my 200, but my 100 didn’t really get any faster, and so I was kind of nervous going into this year, like am I never going to get faster in my 100? Is there anything going on? And then I ended up PR-ing in the first 100 of the season, and I’ve continued PR-ing since then,” said Sioux City West senior sprinter Holly Duax.

That right there is the reason that Sioux City West’s Holly Duax has become one of the program’s all-time greats in track and field. She started her career with third-place finishes in the 100 and 200 meter at state as a freshman, and after Covid canceled her sophomore season, followed it up last spring by winning both races, for West’s first championship in 43 years. And yet, entering her senior year, Duax was still focused on improving her state-best times.

“Even my junior year I didn’t realize the amount of time I needed to put in to where I wanted to be for myself,” explained Duax. “Because I have high expectations for myself, but sometimes I forget that you can’t have high expectations for yourself if you’re not willing to put in the work to get to those expectations, because it’s not just going to happen overnight.”

As a freshman Holly admits she relied mostly on natural ability, without knowing much of the technical side of running. She credits her knowledge now as a senior to a strong bond with Wolverine’s head sprints coach Eric Strim, and his ability to push her.

“Developing a relationship with him where he knows myself, just like I know myself,” said Duax. “Like he knows if I’m tired, he knows if I’m sore. He knows how much he can push me. He knows to what point pushing me would be a bad idea, of if he knows that I’m just being a baby and I can work through it and I’m fine.”

“When you look at the tip of the iceberg all you see is the fast times,” said Strim. “But no one wants to talk about how much work goes into it. And she knows exactly how much work goes into it. Weight room, plyometrics, blockwork, speed technique, she’s there for it all.”

But the road hasn’t always been so smooth. Holly battled injuries as a junior, and this past December suffered a stress fracture in her foot. Sidelining her for four weeks before her senior season, and jeopardizing all the hard work she’d put in for it.

“I was just nervous that I was going to be out of shape,” said Duax. “Cardio-wise I wouldn’t be able to do any reps so I wouldn’t be as strong. I wouldn’t be able to finish races as strong as I was at the end of last year because I had done so many more reps last year. I was nervous I was going to lose all the progress I had made all that winter season and would have to senior season with basically no workout. But it actually didn’t end up being that way at all, because I’ve come into this season stronger than I’ve ever been before.”

Despite the injury, Holly’s dominance this season has been staggering, leading the state in the 100 meter by over three-tenths of a second, the 200 meter by over half a second, and long jump by over 7 inches. Her early success can certainly be attributed to her natural ability, but it’s her self-motivation to be better that has Duax poised to graduate as one of the greatest Wolverines to ever wear green and white.”