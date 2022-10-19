SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- There’s no shame if Carson Noecker passes you on the course. A Hartington-Cedar Catholic student and Hartington-Newcastle co-op runner, Noecker has a knack for long distances.

“My first meet felt pretty good and I ran pretty good. I thought, yea that’s alright, and I went from there and it just kept building.” Noecker said.

Since then, that development has turned into dominance. Having only placed second once in his career, Carson has won three Class C individual cross country state titles and is now just one first place finish away from becoming the first four-time state champion in Nebraska history.

“I’ve had runners that were dedicated. What sets Carson apart, it’s mental, that is a mental strength.” Hartington-Newcastle/Cedar Catholic head coach Mandy Hochstein said.

The senior has placed first in all of his meets this fall, notched a new personal record of 14 minutes 51 seconds, and competed in California with some of the country’s top talent, where he finished top three among 279 runners. Making for a experience that was all the more special with his teammates by his side.

“I really don’t think I would’ve gone without my team. Me as an individual to be able to represent is one thing, but when you get to bring a whole team it just seems so much bigger than what you do.” Noecker added.

But success hasn’t only found Noecker, it’s spread to the whole program, with runners from JV to varsity clocking PRs, building momentum that’s led to a boys district title.

One more course to conquer, Carson hopes to cherish his final race in Wildcat threads the best way possible, 3.1 miles away from standing alone in history.