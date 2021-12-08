SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – B-H/RV’s Landyn Van Kekerix was the most explosive player in all of Siouxland this fall. the Nighthawks’ senior do-it-all receiver scored a combined 36 touchdowns this season in a variety of ways. He ran for 18, averaging over 10 yards per carry, caught 15, averaging a class 3A-best 25 yards per catch, returned two kicks for scores, and his only passing completion of the season? You guessed it, another touchdown.

“He does things that you can’t coach, I’ll say it that way,” head B-H/RV football coach Cory Brandt said. “Landyn is just an incredible athlete. He’s really kind of grown into himself this year. He does things that we can’t explain, that we can’t coach, and he works really hard to get himself in the right position to do those things, because that’s what he’s going to do for his team.”

While the offensive numbers may be impressive, it’s the defensive side of the ball where Landyn has the most fun. He led the Nighthawks with 76 stops, 3 sacks, and 11.5 tackles-for-loss this past fall, allowing his play to do the talking for him.

“When he’s on the field, or on anything, his dad kind of taught him, you go as hard as you can all the time in no matter what you do,” Brandt said. “It doesn’t matter what it is. And he does, he just loves to play.”

“He just always gives 100%, and he doesn’t have a whole lot to say,” B-H/RV senior linebacker Casey Pick said. “He just goes out there and talks with his pads, and gets it done his way.”

“His energy, I would say how hard he plays every single play,” B-H/RV senior receiver Caleb Kats said. “He doesn’t take a play off, ever.”

But despite the video game numbers, the big wins, and all the accolades, Landyn says his best memories from this season won’t necessarily be on the field.

“The most important things I think are the memories you make along the way,” SportsZone Football Player of the Year Landyn Van Kekerix said. “Like at practice doing a bunch of little stuff. We have film on Wednesday nights at our coach’s house, and the little stuff that happens those are just the things you’ll remember.”

Landyn has yet to make a decision on his college future, but Division I offers are on the table. And while he might not be one to brag about it himself, we should expect more offers to come as teams get to know Landyn from his play, which will say more than he would ever want to.

Congratulations to Landyn van Kekerix as this year’s SportsZone Player of the Year.