SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Explorers have announced the signing of OF Chase Harris to a 2022 American Association Contract.

2022 will be Harris’ 8th season of professional baseball and his second Explorers.

In Harris’ first season with the Explorers, he delivered highlight after highlight with his glove in center field.

He earned the 2021 American Association Defensive Player of the Year award. He became the second Explorer to earn the award since Tony Campana won it in 2017.

On the offensive side, the 30-year-old outfielder hit for a .251 average over 89 games, tying a career-high with five home runs, drove home 27 RBI, and scored 51 runs. The speedster created havoc on the basepaths as he stole a career-high 33 bases, good for the team lead and the fourth most in the league.

Harris was already a familiar name to some around the American Association as he played for both the Lincoln Saltdogs and Gary SouthShore Railcats during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. In 2017 he led the Railcats in games played (96) and stolen bases (27).

A native of Boise, Idaho, the final two years of his collegiate career took place at the University of New Mexico where he put up incredible numbers. He played in 117 games hitting .348 with 13 home runs, 26 doubles, 111 RBI, 103 runs scored and stole 32 bases. It earned him first-team All-Mountain West and was named to three different All-American teams.

He was drafted in the 14th round of the 2014 MLB draft by the Philadelphia Phillies. He spent two seasons in Philadelphia’s farm system reaching as high as high-A Clearwater. In those two seasons, he hit for a .250 average across 122 games, driving in 31 runners, scoring 45 times himself, and stealing 28 bases.

In 2018 with Ottawa, another independent team out of the Can-Am league. Harris hit for a career-high .296 average in another career-high 101 games. In 2019 for the Rockland Boulders, another Can-Am league ball club, he hit .218 but got on base at a .300 clip and notched 26 steals and 40 runs.

With the addition of OF Chase Harris, the Explorers have now signed ten players (5 pitchers, 5 position players) to a 2022 contract.