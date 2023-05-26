SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Leading the way for our local high school athletes at the IGHSAU State Tennis Tournament is Catherine Straus of Spirit Lake. Straus has advanced to the semifinal round, winning both her matches on Day 1 while only allowing one point. She will compete at 10 a.m. in the semifinals.

Also, Kenna Mongan of Cherokee is still playing for a chance at fifth place. The Briar Cliff basketball commit won her last two matches after falling in the opening round. Her first match is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.