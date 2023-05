WATERLOO, IOWA (KCAU) – After the second and final day of the 2023 IGHSAU State Tennis Tournament, a pair of Siouxlanders would end their seasons with victories in the Class 1A Singles. Spirit Lake’s Catherine Straus defeated Pella’s Emily Blom 2-0 for a 3rd place finish while Cherokee’s Kenna Mongan swept Aplington-Parkersburg’s Adria Neymeyer 2-0 to earn 5th place.

Match-by-match results from the 1A Singles State Tournament found here.