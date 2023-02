SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Check out all of the thrilling highlights from our Siouxland girls that competed in the podium and title matches! Below are the places of those who finished on the podium:

1st- Olivia Huckfelt, Spencer

2nd- Jana TerWee, West Lyon

2nd- Molly Sek, Sioux City North

5th- Tatum Shepherd, Ridge View

5th- Izzy Deeds, Ridge View

5th- Kacey Miller, Western Iowa

7th- Trista Guinn, G-T/R-A