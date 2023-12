SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – A high-scoring phenom is taking her talents to the Division I level as Spencer junior midfielder Addison Hoben announced on social media her commitment to Drake women’s soccer.

I am very excited to announce my commitment to play D1 soccer and further my education at Drake University. Thank you coaches @LindseyHornerDU and Kevin for this opportunity. GO BULLDOGS 🤍💙!! @DrakeWSoccer pic.twitter.com/H9yR7KdeWf — Addison Hoben (@ahoben123) December 19, 2023

Hoben scorched the net this past spring, leading the state with 64 goals, 151 points and a 52.5 shot percentage while sitting fourth among all classes with 23 assists. She was the nucleus of a Spencer program that led the state with 138 team goals, 379 points, and 103 assists.