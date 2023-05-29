SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – After the dust settled in the IGHSAU Soccer Regionals, only two local teams remain in contention. One of those squads is the Spencer Tigers, who are led by the state’s leading goal scorer.

Tigers sophomore Addison Hoben leads the state in scoring, as she is the only player to register more than 50 goals on the year. Not only is Hoben atop the scoring list, she is first in points and shot percentage while boasting 23 assists on the year, which puts her in a tie for third in the state.

Hoben has a plethora of multi-goal games, highlighted by a seven-goal game in the region championship match, which was the second time she accomplished that feat this season. Overall, a testament to the work has put in while crediting her teammates.

“I’ve just continued to work hard on soccer. Playing club throughout the summer and the offseason and I just have really great teammates around me that help me and play me good balls and just make me better, too,” Hoben said.

Addison is just a really creative player. She keeps the ball at her feet. She can finish really strong, obviously. I believe she actually leads the state in assists as well. So, she’s pretty unselfish. If she has an opportunity to give it to a teammate, she will. So, that’s just a testament too. She’ll finish, but it’s really about the team,” Spencer head coach John Hansel added.

Looking at the Spencer team as they head into the state tournament, they have outscored their opponents 37-0 in the last four games while winning nine of their last ten games. The Tigers are headed back to the state tournament for the fifth consecutive season, with the program winning at least 15 games for the fifth straight year. Spencer head coach John Hansel and company are coming into the state tournament with plenty of momentum, stemming from the team’s chemistry and use of each other to improve as the season progressed.

“It’s just a really special group and we train hard all year. Our best competition is each other at practice and we really utilize each other to get better and we have a really good connection and it’s just a great tea,” Hoben mentioned.

“It’s a great feeling. I just love my team. This year, it’s been the best team chemistry I’ve ever had. All my teammates are always so thankful for each other and really happy for each other. So, I’m excited,” Spencer senior Mary Matthiesen highligted.

The Tigers have earned the #6 seed in the Class 2A bracket, as they’ll take on #3 North Scott in the quarterfinal round. The game is scheduled for 1:15pm on Wednesday in Des Moines.