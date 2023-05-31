SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Spencer Tigers fell to #3 North Scott 3-0 in the IGHSAU State Tournament quarterfinals.
Spencer ends its season with a fifth consecutive trip to the state tournament. The Tigers complete the year with a 15-4 record.
