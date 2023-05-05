SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Spencer Tigers girls soccer team has put together a strong season so far, with the program putting together an 11-2 record while earning a spot as the #6 team in all of Class 2A, with the state’s leading scorer leading the way.

Tigers sophomore Addison Hoben has been electric, as she is the only player in the entire state with more than 40 goals on the year. Not only does she lead the state in goals scored, she also has state-best 98 points with an eye-popping shot percentage of 54.5%. Last night, she scored a pair of second half goals to help propel Spencer past Sioux City East.

We caught up Hoben and Spencer head coach John Hansel after the game, here’s what they had to say about the sophomore’s success:

“It feels good. But, I owe it to my teammates too. We connect really well and we have really good passing,” Hoben said.

“She’s pretty unselfish, too. She has a lot of goals. But, she has 14 assists also. So, it’s good to have somebody that you can kind of count on for one or two goals a game and that happened tonight even though she was man-marked. So, that was pretty impressive,” Hansel added.

Up next, Spencer hopes to earn their sixth consecutive win as they’ll take part in the W-SR Girls Soccer Tournament in Waverly on May 6th. Their first game is against Bondurant-Farrar at 9:00 a.m.