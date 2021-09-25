Spartan defense comes through in overtime at #20 Michigan State hands Nebraska 3rd loss of season

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN (AP) – Chester Kimbrough intercepted Adrian Martinez’s pass in overtime and Matt Coghlin made a 21-yard field goal to keep No. 20 Michigan State unbeaten with a 23-20 win over Nebraska.

The Spartans won despite not converting a first down in the second half. Michigan State’s special teams came up big late in regulation. Jayden Reed returned a punt 62 yards for a touchdown with 3:47 left in regulation to tie it 20-all. This was Nebraska’s 14th straight loss to a ranked team. The Huskers haven’t beaten a Top 25 opponent on the road since 2011.