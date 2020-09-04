South Sioux picks up first win in a grinder over Sioux City West

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – After coming one score shy of a win over a Sioux City school in week one, South Sioux City got the job done in week two.

Neither the Cardinals or the Wolverines got the starts they were looking for. West took a first quarter drive to the red zone, but it ended in a blocked field goal. For South Sioux, they couldn’t get get into the red zone until the second quarter, and capped the drive off with a nice throw and catch from Connor Slaughter to Richard Stewart for the score. The Cardinals converted the two point try to follow for an 8-0 lead.

From there the two teams traded the ball back and fourth, before South Sioux broke through again on the back of hard-nosed carries from Caleb Kriens. His three yard rushing score making it 14-0 Cardinals at half time.

In the second half West finally got a score, a 70-yard catch and run from Michael Duax in the fourth, but it the Wolverines couldn’t continue to convert, as they fall to South Sioux 20-7.