South Sioux hires a pair of new coaches for 2019-20 school year

COURTESY: South Sioux City Schools

South Sioux City Community School District is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher Williams as the new head boys baseball coach at South Sioux City High School.

Coach Williams has been an assistant coach for the Cardinal Boys Baseball team since 2015. Previously he was the head Baseball Coach for Platte Valley High School in 2012. Coach Williams has been involved in sports since he was young and played intercollegiate baseball at Wayne State College and Doane University. Coach Williams has a Bachelor of Arts in History from Doane College and a Masters Degree from the University of Nebraska-Kearney. He is committed to the development of athletes as baseball players and young men.

Coach Williams is a 6th Grade American History Teacher at the South Sioux CIty Middle School and has been there since 2015. He has also worked as an Assistant Coach for South Sioux City Football since 2015.

South Sioux City Community School District is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Selk as the new head girls basketball coach at South Sioux City High School.

Coach Selk has been an assistant girls basketball coach for the Elkhorn South High School the past eight seasons. He will be a teacher at the High School with a focus in the area of Business/Career. Coach Selk has been an assistant girls basketball coach and held various other teaching and coaching duties with the Elkhorn Public School system since 2010. While there he helped guide the program to a state championship, five district championships, and two conference tournament championships.

Prior to coaching and teaching in Elkhorn, Selk spent one year teaching at Lincoln Southeast High School. He is a graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan University and has a Bachelors of Science in Business Administration with a Minor in coaching. He has an endorsements in Business, Marketing, Management and Information Technology (BMIT) as well as Work Based Learning. Among his many accomplishments, Selk has completed the W!SE certification at the Personal Finance Institute. This certification allows him to give students the National W!SE Certification Test.

Coach Selk enjoys pushing all student/athletes and challenging them to be their very best. He is known to implement new and innovative strategies on and off the court. He has been instrumental in team/player development, practice planning, opponent scouting, team building and game preparation in his role as assistant coach at Elkhorn South High School. He has been consistently rewarded for his hard work by additional responsibilities and opportunities. Coach Selk is a player advocate and true student of the game. He is well networked with high school and college coaches in Nebraska and the area.