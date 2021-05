OMAHA, NE (KCAU) – They say the end of the season is the best time to peak. Consider South Sioux City distance runner Mesuidi Ejerso at his peak. The Cardinals sophomore entered state with a personal best of 10:03.33, good for 7th best in Class B in the 3200 meter run in Nebraska. On Friday, in the state final in Omaha, however, he had the run of his life, PR-ing by nearly 17 seconds with a time of 9:46.96, winning the race by over four seconds for the state championship.