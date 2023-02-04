SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- It was senior day for the South Sioux City Cardinals girls basketball team as they hosted Roncalli Catholic, with this game having a lot more meaning than just celebrating the South Sioux City seniors.

For the game, the Cardinals traded in their usual red for some blue. Both South Sioux City and Roncalli Catholic wore Autism Awareness t-shirts while raising money for the Miracle League of Sioux City.

South Sioux City senior Dylan Arens made her first start for the Cardinals and wasted no time getting on the board, scoring her first career varsity basket. Players, staff, and fans from both teams cheered on the South Sioux City senior as the Cardinals won 46-40.