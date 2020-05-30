South Sioux City tabs McBride as new softball coach

South Sioux City Community School District is pleased to announce the appointment of Nic McBride as the new head softball coach at South Sioux City High School.

Nic McBride has been coaching softball or baseball at various levels for over 16 years. Last year he was an assistant coach for the Lady Cardinals. He coached Legion Baseball in South Sioux City for five years. McBride also played baseball himself until his senior year of college. McBride has been coaching the South Sioux City high school age girls during the summer months. He’s been on the board for the SSC Youth Softball and Baseball for the past 5 years and plans to continue running the youth summer program.

Throughout these years McBride has learned how to effectively communicate and relate to players of all ages due to his own experiences as a player and involvement as a coach, parent and leader in the feeder programs. “I’ve experienced first-hand that all individuals learn and develop differently”, said McBride. “Some require extra work and instruction to fully understand the skills that are being taught to them. After coaching at the high school age level for a few years I have realized how important it is to be involved with the youth in the community as they are the future of the program,” he added.

Former SSC athlete and graduate, Trish Martin has been hired to be an assistant coach on the Softball Team.