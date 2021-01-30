South Sioux City girls’ wrestling wins NSWCA state championship

South Sioux City sent eleven wrestlers to the NSWCA state championship and seven went on to finish on the podium, giving the Cardinals a final score of 135.5, winning them the state team championship. Here’s how the South Sioux wrestlers did:
103 – Gina Gonzalez (5th place)
124 – Selena Zamora (5th place)
142 – Yohaly Quinones (3rd place)
154 – Jacquelyn Zamora (5th place)
170 – Aridiana Zamora (2nd place)
190 – Melissa De La Torre (3rd place)
240 – Marcella Limon (5th place)
Team Results:
- South Sioux City – 135.5 points
- Schuyler – 129
- West Point-Beemer – 128
- Amherst – 118
- Platteview – 71
- Weeping Water – 56
- Pierce – 50
- Wahoo – 49
- Winnebago – 44
- Fremont – 43