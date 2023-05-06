SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The South Sioux City Cardinals boys soccer team advanced to the state tournament after defeating Crete 1-0 in the NSAA Class B District 3 final.

Eban Avalos was the lone goal scorer in the game, netting a penalty kick in the 10th minute.

“The emotions were high. We knew that Crete was going to come out and give us a battle because they are a program similar to ours. We’re very technical, we’re very skillful in the one-on ones and we knew that coming in and we just had to prepare. I think at this level, skill doesn’t dictate the games. The hard work does and that’s what we’ve been telling the boys. Hard work beats talent. Talent doesn’t work hard,” South Sioux City head coach Erick Galvan said.

“I think it was a lot of pressure, but I had to. I had to finish it if I wanted to advance,” Avalos added.

South Sioux City is set to face Schuyler on Wednesday at Morrison Stadium.