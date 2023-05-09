SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – A penalty kick in the 10th minute proved to be all South Sioux City needed against Crete on Saturday. Bestowing the District title to the Carinal boys soccer program while punching their ticket back to State tournament in Class B for the fourth time in the last six seasons.

And the Cardinals have done the work to make it there. Averaging three goals per game, the group sits at 14-3 while racking up 11 shutouts this season, suffering just two of those three losses to two-time defending champ Omaha Skutt Catholic. Adding in 34 assists to this point, the Cardinals play an unselfish game, not caring who comes away with the goals.. This year’s group has continued to carry the program’s standard of not only making the State tournament, but to be the last squad standing in Omaha. A collection of Cardinals that have evolved into more than a team.

‘I think the biggest thing is becoming a family,’ South Sioux City boys soccer head coach Erick Galvan said. “I think we were not there last year and this year putting in the work everybody waking up at 5:30am, losing sleep they become a family. They all put the work in and they all believe in it.”

“We all trust in each other you know we all have each other’s back always,” South Sioux City senior midfielder Ricky Valdovinos said. “We always try to keep the positive through everything. We’re always there for each other and we all have the same goal and we all have the same determination to get to that goal.”

No. 5 seed South Sioux City will face No. 4 seed Schuyler in the Class B quarterfinals, a rematch from 2018 where the Cardinals shutout the Warriors 1-0 towards their second State title. Kickoff at Morrison Stadium in Omaha slated for tomorrow at 2:00 p.m.