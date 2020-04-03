South Sioux alum McKenna Sims transferring to Morningside

After a great career as a South Sioux City Cardinal, McKenna Sims committed to play collegiately at Illinois State. But after a year away from home, the former Cardinal is coming back to the 712 to play for Morningside.
Sims played in 29 games for the Redbirds last season, averaging two points per game in just under nine minutes per night. Her numbers should get a little closer to her high school numbers at Morningside when she averaged 18 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals per night as a senior at SSC.