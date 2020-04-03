South Sioux alum McKenna Sims transferring to Morningside

Nothing is more frustrating than having a win in your grasp and not be able to finish, but that was the reality for a lot of Nebraska football games last year. The Huskers had four of their seven losses coming by seven points or less.

That includes three losses that all came within the final two minutes or in overtime. Just flip those three games and the Huskers would have had an 8-4 record, changing the tune in Lincoln quite a bit. It's something the players and coaches have stressed in the offseason, knowing that while the wins haven't added up in the frost era the way fans had hoped. The guys on the team know how close the program is to getting back to winning seasons.