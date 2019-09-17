South O’Brien’s Wilson leading the charge for a Wolverines playoff run

So far this year, South O’Brien senior running back Tristan Wilson has 584 rushing yards. That’s more rushing yards than more than half of the teams in the state of Iowa.

“He does a good job, he’s broken through a lot of tackles. He’s able to get out in the open, he’s got some nice speed to be able to get past the defensive players of the other team,” said Wolverines head coach Mark Fuhrman. “He just runs hard, he plays hard, and he loves the game of football.”

“It’s pretty nice having those numbers, getting in the endzone, having my teammates there cheering for me, and making the crowd get loud,” Wilson said. “But in the end, it’s a team sport, I gotta give all credit to the lineman, and the people blocking for me out front.”

That offensive line is built up of mostly seniors, and they’ve been playing with Wilson for as long as he’s been playing football, which has helped the team as a whole succeed.

“It’s basically a family, we’ve been playing since second grade,” said Wilson. Our chemistry’s really good I’d say, we don’t get into any fights or anything. We stay together, as a family”

“There’s 16 of them here that are seniors, and in Class A, 16 seniors is a huge deal. And he’s right, they’ve all played together since they were young and they’ve really worked well together,” Fuhrman said.

Wilson has six touchdowns through three games so far this season, but the stats aren’t his only goal. He wants his team to succeed week in and week out.

“We want to make it pretty far in the playoffs, we want to get to the Dome this year. That’s our goal. I think we can make it,” the running back said. “We’ve got a couple injuries but those will be healed soon, so it’s looking pretty good this year.”

If Wilson can keep up his outstanding pace, those dreams of a trip to the UNI Dome, could become a reality.