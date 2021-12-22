KANSAS CITY, Mo.—South Dakota senior Liv Korngable scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Coyotes to a 67-57 win at Kansas City inside the Swinney Center on Wednesday afternoon.

South Dakota (9-4, 2-0) heads into the Christmas break on a seven-game winning streak. Kansas City (10-3, 0-2) started off the season on a program-best 10-game winning streak, but dropped its first two conference games to the South Dakota schools.

Korngable made 8-of-13 from the floor and handed out five assists in the game. This marks her second 20-point game inside the Swinney Center, after tying her career high of 24 last season with a 10-of-11 shooting effort.

Senior Chloe Lamb added 18 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals. Senior Hannah Sjerven added 11 points, six boards and two steals in 18 minutes of action.

Second-year freshman Kyah Watson was the fourth Coyote in double-figures with 11 points. It marked her third time scoring a career high 11, with this afternoon being the second time in as many games. Watson added eight boards, three assists and two steals.

The Coyotes jumped out to a 20-7 lead in the first quarter with nine points from Korngable. The Roos quickly came roaring back in the second frame, shooting 71 percent from the floor, to tie it at 31 by the half.

South Dakota answered with a big third quarter, running the floor and taking advantage of six Roo turnovers to lead 53-42 after three. The Coyotes led by as many as 15 points in the fourth quarter and did not allow the lead to come within single digits the rest of the way.

The Coyotes shot 44.8 percent (26-of-58) from the field, while Kansas City made 22-of-58 (37.9 percent) from the floor. Both teams made just four 3-pointers in the game, with South Dakota outscoring the Roos 38-24 in the paint.

South Dakota scored 15 points off 17 forced turnovers in the game.

South Dakota resumes action on Thursday, Dec. 30, by hosting North Dakota inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center at 7 p.m.