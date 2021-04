The South Dakota women’s volleyball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament after a thrilling come from behind victory over the Denver Pioneers.

After falling behind two sets to none, the Coyotes rallied behind Sami Slaughter and Madison Jurgens to win sets three and four to force a fifth and final set. In that final set, the Yotes fell behind a few times, but never quit, rallying back once again to punch their ticket to the NCAA tournament.