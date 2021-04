The Sioux City Musketeers came back from a goal down for their sixth consecutive win on Friday, beating the Lincoln Stars 2-1 in overtime.

Lincoln’s Cole Craft scored six minutes into the game off of a ricochet to put the Stars up 1-0. The Musketeers were scoreless through two as Stars' goalkeeper Aiden McCarthy denied every Sioux City chance. That 1-0 score held until midway through the third period, when forward Chase Bradley received a pass from Justin Hryckowian and scored over McCarthy's shoulder.