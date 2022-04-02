Brookings, S.D. – Very few teams have the opportunity to end its season with a championship game victory on home court in April. The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are one of them.

Behind five players in double figures, including double-double performances from Kallie Theisen and WNIT MVP Myah Selland , the Jackrabbits came out on top of a lopsided 82-50 WNIT championship game Sunday afternoon at Frost Arena. This is the first WNIT championship in program history.

The Jackrabbits needed just nine minutes to open up a 20-point lead over the Pirates and never looked back, setting a new WNIT record with a 32-point championship game win. A 21-1 run in the first quarter, sparked by five straight points for Selland, set the tone for SDSU’s dominant afternoon. SDSU led 25-7 after 10 minutes, 40-18 at halftime and 62-31 at the end of the third period. The Jackrabbits went up by as many as 37 during the final 10 minutes,

The final box score reflected what SDSU has done all season – put up balanced scoring totals and share the basketball. Theisen led all players with 16 points and 11 rebounds, an outstanding effort off the bench that included six offensive boards and 11 second chance points. She also notched three assists on the afternoon. Selland had 12 points and matched Theisen’s 11 rebounds while dishing out a team-high five helpers.

The Jackrabbits end the year 29-9, an incredible turnaround from the 4-7 record SDSU held following the nonconference season. State has won 26 of its last 28 games and has an active 16-game win streak at Frost Arena.