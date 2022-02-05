BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State shot 57 percent in the second half to defeat the Coyotes 75-65 inside Frost Arena on Saturday afternoon.

South Dakota (18-5, 11-1) saw its 16-game winning streak come to an end and recorded its first loss in Summit play since last season in Brookings. The Jackrabbits (15-8, 11-1) won their seventh-straight since their loss to USD in Vermillion.

Senior center Hannah Sjerven recorded her 25th career double-double with 21 points and a season-high 16 boards. It marked the first double-double by a Coyote since Sjerven recorded one in the first meeting with SDSU. Sjerven made 10-of-16 from the floor and grabbed eight of USD’s 13 offensive rebounds.

Senior guards Chloe Lamb and Liv Korngable joined her in double-figures with 16 and 12 points, respectively. Second-year freshman Kyah Watson tallied nine points with three steals.

South Dakota State had four players in double-figures led by 16 apiece from Tori Nelson and Paige Meyer. It marked a season-high performance for Nelson. Tylee Irwin tallied 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting and Haleigh Timmer added 11 points.

The Jackrabbits, who entered the game ranking third nationally in field-goal percentage, shot 47.3 percent (26-of-55) from the field. SDSU also made 17-of-23 from the charity stripe, including a perfect 11-of-11 in the fourth quarter.

The Coyotes shot 41.3 percent (26-of-63) from the floor and made 71.4 percent (10-of-14) from the free-throw line. Saturday also marked the first time since November that the Coyotes committed more turnovers (8) than they forced (7). USD entered the contest ranking sixth nationally in turnover margin.

There were 10 lead changes and four tie-ups within the game. The Coyotes led by as many as five and held a 29-27 lead at the half.

South Dakota returns to action Thursday night as the Coyotes host Omaha at 7 p.m. inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.