South Dakota Prep Media High School Football Poll – August 16

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The preseason South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.  

CLASS 11AAA

  1. Harrisburg (8) 72
  2. Brandon Valley (7) 69
  3. Roosevelt (1) 45
  4. O’Gorman 30
  5. Jefferson 10

Receiving votes: Washington 8 – Lincoln 6

CLASS 11AA

  1. Pierre (13) 76
  2. Brookings (2) 48
  3. Yankton 39
  4. Tea Area (1) 37
  5. Watertown 14

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 12 – Mitchell 7 – Sturgis 4 – Huron 3

CLASS 11A

  1. Canton (9) 71
  2. Dell Rapids (6) 61
  3. Madison (1) 48
  4. West Central 31
  5. Dakota Valley 15

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 9 – Milbank 4 – Custer 1

CLASS 11B

  1. Winner (16) 80
  2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 58
  3. Sioux Valley 52
  4. St. Thomas More 21
  5. Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 20

Receiving votes: Elk Point-Jefferson 5 – Mobridge-Pollock 3 – McCook Central/Montrose 1

CLASS 9AA

  1. Platte-Geddes (11) 75
  2. Canistota/Freeman (5) 60
  3. Hanson 37
  4. Hamlin 31
  5. Viborg-Hurley 26

Receiving votes: Timber Lake 3 – Lemmon-McIntosh 3 – Florence-Henry 2 – Chester Area 2 – Parkston 1

CLASS 9A

  1. Wolsey-Wessington (12) 66
  2. De Smet (1) 45
  3. Howard 43
  4. Herreid/Selby Area 29
  5. Warner (2) 23

Receiving votes: Wall 19 – Colman-Egan (1) 5 – Gregory 5 – Britton-Hecla 2 – Castlewood 1 – Irene-Wakonda 1 – Kadoka Area 1

CLASS 9B

  1. Dell Rapids St. Mary (7) 66
  2. Harding County (6) 60
  3. Faulkton Area (2) 45
  4. Alcester-Hudson 27
  5. Corsica-Stickney 17

Receiving votes: Sully Buttes 7 – Langford Area 6 – Faith 5 – Colome (1) 5 – Potter County 2

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories