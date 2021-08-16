South Dakota Prep Media High School Football Poll – August 16

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The preseason South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

CLASS 11AAA

Harrisburg (8) 72 Brandon Valley (7) 69 Roosevelt (1) 45 O’Gorman 30 Jefferson 10

Receiving votes: Washington 8 – Lincoln 6

CLASS 11AA

Pierre (13) 76 Brookings (2) 48 Yankton 39 Tea Area (1) 37 Watertown 14

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 12 – Mitchell 7 – Sturgis 4 – Huron 3

CLASS 11A

Canton (9) 71 Dell Rapids (6) 61 Madison (1) 48 West Central 31 Dakota Valley 15

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 9 – Milbank 4 – Custer 1

CLASS 11B

Winner (16) 80 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 58 Sioux Valley 52 St. Thomas More 21 Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 20

Receiving votes: Elk Point-Jefferson 5 – Mobridge-Pollock 3 – McCook Central/Montrose 1

CLASS 9AA

Platte-Geddes (11) 75 Canistota/Freeman (5) 60 Hanson 37 Hamlin 31 Viborg-Hurley 26

Receiving votes: Timber Lake 3 – Lemmon-McIntosh 3 – Florence-Henry 2 – Chester Area 2 – Parkston 1

CLASS 9A

Wolsey-Wessington (12) 66 De Smet (1) 45 Howard 43 Herreid/Selby Area 29 Warner (2) 23

Receiving votes: Wall 19 – Colman-Egan (1) 5 – Gregory 5 – Britton-Hecla 2 – Castlewood 1 – Irene-Wakonda 1 – Kadoka Area 1

CLASS 9B

Dell Rapids St. Mary (7) 66 Harding County (6) 60 Faulkton Area (2) 45 Alcester-Hudson 27 Corsica-Stickney 17

Receiving votes: Sully Buttes 7 – Langford Area 6 – Faith 5 – Colome (1) 5 – Potter County 2