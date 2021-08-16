South Dakota Prep Media High School Football Poll – August 16

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The preseason South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
CLASS 11AAA
- Harrisburg (8) 72
- Brandon Valley (7) 69
- Roosevelt (1) 45
- O’Gorman 30
- Jefferson 10
Receiving votes: Washington 8 – Lincoln 6
CLASS 11AA
- Pierre (13) 76
- Brookings (2) 48
- Yankton 39
- Tea Area (1) 37
- Watertown 14
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 12 – Mitchell 7 – Sturgis 4 – Huron 3
CLASS 11A
- Canton (9) 71
- Dell Rapids (6) 61
- Madison (1) 48
- West Central 31
- Dakota Valley 15
Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 9 – Milbank 4 – Custer 1
CLASS 11B
- Winner (16) 80
- Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 58
- Sioux Valley 52
- St. Thomas More 21
- Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 20
Receiving votes: Elk Point-Jefferson 5 – Mobridge-Pollock 3 – McCook Central/Montrose 1
CLASS 9AA
- Platte-Geddes (11) 75
- Canistota/Freeman (5) 60
- Hanson 37
- Hamlin 31
- Viborg-Hurley 26
Receiving votes: Timber Lake 3 – Lemmon-McIntosh 3 – Florence-Henry 2 – Chester Area 2 – Parkston 1
CLASS 9A
- Wolsey-Wessington (12) 66
- De Smet (1) 45
- Howard 43
- Herreid/Selby Area 29
- Warner (2) 23
Receiving votes: Wall 19 – Colman-Egan (1) 5 – Gregory 5 – Britton-Hecla 2 – Castlewood 1 – Irene-Wakonda 1 – Kadoka Area 1
CLASS 9B
- Dell Rapids St. Mary (7) 66
- Harding County (6) 60
- Faulkton Area (2) 45
- Alcester-Hudson 27
- Corsica-Stickney 17
Receiving votes: Sully Buttes 7 – Langford Area 6 – Faith 5 – Colome (1) 5 – Potter County 2