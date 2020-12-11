South Dakota men’s basketball drops game against North Dakota in Sioux Falls

(Courtesy South Dakota Athletics)

The South Dakota Coyotes fell to North Dakota 75-71 after 40 minutes of back-and-forth basketball inside the Sanford Pentagon. The loss drops the Yotes to 0-4 on the season.

South Dakota forward Stanley Umude took matters into his own hands in the second half, finishing with 30 points on 12-of-25 shooting and grabbed five rebounds on the night. The 30 points is a season-high for Umude and two points shy of a career high. Teammate Xavier Fuller took advantage of his first career start and poured in a season-high 15 points.

For the Fighting Hawks (1-3), Filip Rebraca recorded 26 points and grabbed six boards. Three other UND players recorded double figures on the night.

