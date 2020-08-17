South Dakota high school football preseason polls

2020 South Dakota High School Coaches Association Pre-Season Coaches Poll:

11AAA

  1. O’Gorman (13)
  2. SF Roosevelt (9)
  3. Brandon Valley
  4. SF Washington
  5. SF Lincoln
    Others: Harrisburg

11AA

  1.  Pierre (20)
  2. Brookings (1)
  3. Yankton
  4. Mitchell (1)
  5. Huron
    Others: Douglas

11A

  1. Tea Area (9)
  2. Canton (9)
  3. Dell Rapids (2)
  4. Dakota Valley (2)
  5. West Central
    Others: Madison, Lennox

11B

  1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (12)
  2. Winner (7)
  3. Sioux Valley (2)
  4. St. Thomas More (1)
  5. McCook Central/Montrose
    Others: Elk Point-Jefferson, Beresford

9AA

  1.  Viborg-Hurley (20)
  2. Bon Homme (1)
  3. Lemmon-McIntosh
  4. Deuel (1)
  5. Platte-Geddes
    Others: Hamlin, Arlington/Lake Preston, Baltic

9A

  1.  Canistota/Freeman (20)
  2. Howard
  3. Gregory (1)
  4. Sully Buttes
  5. Britton-Heccla (1)
    Others: DeSmet, Warner

9B

  1.  Colman-Egan (9)
  2. Wolsey-Wessington (6)
  3. DR St. Mary (3)
  4. Herreid/Selby Area
  5. Langford (1)
    Others: Harding County, Faulkton Area

