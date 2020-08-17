South Dakota high school football preseason polls

2020 South Dakota High School Coaches Association Pre-Season Coaches Poll:
11AAA
- O’Gorman (13)
- SF Roosevelt (9)
- Brandon Valley
- SF Washington
- SF Lincoln
Others: Harrisburg
11AA
- Pierre (20)
- Brookings (1)
- Yankton
- Mitchell (1)
- Huron
Others: Douglas
11A
- Tea Area (9)
- Canton (9)
- Dell Rapids (2)
- Dakota Valley (2)
- West Central
Others: Madison, Lennox
11B
- Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (12)
- Winner (7)
- Sioux Valley (2)
- St. Thomas More (1)
- McCook Central/Montrose
Others: Elk Point-Jefferson, Beresford
9AA
- Viborg-Hurley (20)
- Bon Homme (1)
- Lemmon-McIntosh
- Deuel (1)
- Platte-Geddes
Others: Hamlin, Arlington/Lake Preston, Baltic
9A
- Canistota/Freeman (20)
- Howard
- Gregory (1)
- Sully Buttes
- Britton-Heccla (1)
Others: DeSmet, Warner
9B
- Colman-Egan (9)
- Wolsey-Wessington (6)
- DR St. Mary (3)
- Herreid/Selby Area
- Langford (1)
Others: Harding County, Faulkton Area