South Dakota high school football preseason polls

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Hy-Vee, Inc. announced on Monday that it's teaming up with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) to be the primary sponsor of Spencer Pigot's No. 45 NTT INDYCAR SERIES entry at the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.

The grocery store chain will also be an associate sponsor of Graham Rahal's entry for the Indy 500.