South Dakota guard Stanley Umude enters NCAA Transfer Portal

South Dakota’s Stanley Umude (0) dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

South Dakota guard Stanley Umude will not be a Coyote next year, as he has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

In a statement on Twitter, Umude confirmed that he will be exploring his options as a grad transfer, but he wants to first go through the NBA Draft process to see his professional options while maintaining the ability to return to school for an additional year.

“I never thought South Dakota could become a second home to me, but it did,” he wrote. “I would like to thank my teammates, coaches, advisors, and all of Coyote nation for bringing me in and helping me become the player and person I am today. My four years here have been a blessing and I will forever cherish the memories and relationships I made.”