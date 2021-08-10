South Dakota freshman quarterback Carson Camp building off solid year one

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — There’s probably not a team in the country ready to hit the field like the University of South Dakota football team.

In the “Covid year” of 2020, the Missouri Valley Football Conference postponed their season to the spring, hoping to avoid anymore postponements and cancellations, but it wasn’t enough for USD. The Coyotes had their season opener postponed, then their final four games of the season cancelled due to the virus as the Yotes season ended at 1-3.

In those four games, however, USD seemingly found its quarterback of the future in true freshman Carson Camp, who became the first true freshman to ever start at quarterback for South Dakota, and was second in the MVFC in passing yards per game. He says the experience he got in the spring, albeit limited, is helping him this fall as he hopes to prove himself as the Coyotes’ quarterback of the future.

USD opens their season on Friday, September 3 at Kansas at 7:00.