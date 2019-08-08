South Dakota football’s offense looks like it could be special in 2019 – if they figure out the offensive line

After a 4-7 campaign in 2018 the South Dakota Coyotes football team brings back 8 of their 11 starters on the offensive side of the ball back, including all of their skill position players. Senior quarterback Austin Simmons will be in charge of the offense for the second straight year, after throwing for 18 touchdowns and only 8 interceptions last season, his first as a starter.

The only question to be answered is on the offensive line, where the Coyotes return two of their five starters from a year ago, and know that despite a treasure trove of riches at the skill positions, they’ll have to figure out that offensive line before they can aim for their second FCS Playoff appearance in the last three years.