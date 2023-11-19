VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – The NCAA held its FCS football selection show this morning as South Dakota football and the Coyote faithful gathered in Vermillion awaiting their seeding and matchup within the 2023 FCS playoff bracket.

The Coyotes claimed the No. 3 seed in the 24-team FCS playoff field. It’s the Coyotes’ first ever top-eight seed, and it comes with a first-round bye and a guaranteed home game in the second round on Dec. 2. If the Coyotes win their second round game, they’ll again host in the quarterfinals on Dec. 9. USD ended the regular season at 9-2 overall with a program-record nine FCS wins, four of which against nationally-ranked teams.

USD will make its third FCS playoff appearance and seventh NCAA playoff trip overall, and head coach Bob Nielson says they’ve earned their mark.

“Our guys certainly deserved to be in that top four seeding, and it was good to see our name pop up as a part of that group,” South Dakota football head coach Bob Nielson said.

The first playoff game for USD is set for Dec. 2 at home against the winner of Sacramento State and North Dakota. Kickoff inside the Dakota Dome in Vermillion slated for 1:00pm on ESPN+.