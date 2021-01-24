South Dakota football begins spring practice to prepare for upcoming season

With the 2020 season being put on hold due to the coronavirus, South Dakota won’t play their ‘2020’ games until this spring, meaning the team has begun their spring practice to prep for their upcoming games.

The Coyotes began practicing last week, and will hope to adjust to the new timeframe and be ready to go for their season opener against Western Illinois in February. So far, the coaching staff is confident that the team is preparing the way they need to.

“It’s really good to get on the field. It’s nice to have this kind of weather in January to be outside and practicing,” said head coach Bob Nielson. “Our guys had a lot of jumps today which is good to see. The fall practices were really good. We felt good about what we were able to get accomplished. The guys built on that with some time in the weight room. We’ve taken advantage of the fact they’re back in school to be able to do some things that gave us a bit of a jumpstart to get going in practice. And what we’ve been able to do is hit the ground running here day one.”