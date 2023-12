GREELEY, Colo. (KCAU) – South Dakota’s postseason run was ended by Wyoming as USD fell 3-1 (26-24, 23-25, 25-19, 25-16).

Sergeant Bluff-Luton alum Madison Harms totaled 15 kills while Kylen Sealock added 13 to go with five digs, one ace, and a trio of blocks.

USD ends the year with an 18-11 record.